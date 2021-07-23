Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,227 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.56% of Veeva Systems worth $221,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.71. 9,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $329.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.44.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

