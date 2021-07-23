Veil (VEIL) Market Capitalization Hits $1.16 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veil has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,385.73 or 1.00173756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00034504 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.19 or 0.01240931 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.46 or 0.00360243 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00435933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00050868 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

