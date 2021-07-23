Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,538 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,961,000 after acquiring an additional 417,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,886,000 after acquiring an additional 156,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,165,000 after acquiring an additional 563,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after acquiring an additional 797,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $61.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

