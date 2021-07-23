Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,718 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCK shares. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $26.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.69. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

