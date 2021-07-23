Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 346.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Leidos by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after buying an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $147,873,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $36,436,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 221,781 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

