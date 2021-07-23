Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,334,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,034 shares of company stock worth $13,011,765. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

