Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MediaAlpha at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

In related news, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,627.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 227,214 shares of company stock worth $8,749,758 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

