Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $57.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.38.

VZ opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

