Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

