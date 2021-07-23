Verso (NYSE:VRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.90

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 17626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $617.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.62.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Research analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verso by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Verso in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Verso in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

