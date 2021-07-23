Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) COO Sells $242,750.00 in Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) COO John Noel Strickland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $242,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Noel Strickland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, John Noel Strickland sold 60,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $606,000.00.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $462.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

