Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million.

VERU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

VERU opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.55 million, a PE ratio of -236.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 5.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veru by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Veru by 877.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Veru by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

