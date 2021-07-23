ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

VIAC opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

