ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 348.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,394 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $2,255,000. QVT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $5,310,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $596,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $51,822,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 70.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

