Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vimeo in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VMEO opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

