Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

VMEO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vimeo in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vimeo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.29.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

