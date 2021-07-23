Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 399,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,894,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of V.F. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,785,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in V.F. by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in V.F. by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in V.F. by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

NYSE:VFC opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.93. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

