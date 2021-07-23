Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,061,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Burlington Stores as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after buying an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.25.

NYSE:BURL opened at $325.18 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.89 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.76) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.