Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $34.12 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 122.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,071 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $34,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Waste Connections by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after acquiring an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after acquiring an additional 229,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,510,000 after acquiring an additional 167,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $554,073,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WCN opened at $124.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.05. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

