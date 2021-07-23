Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 245.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265,436 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $26,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sabre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,533,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 107,409 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 156,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 141,125 shares during the period.

Sabre stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sabre’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

