Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 502,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,889,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of United Airlines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Airlines by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($9.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.23 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

