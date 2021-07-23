Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 143,097 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 719,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,097 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $23,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 2.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGC. Canaccord Genuity raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

CGC stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.