Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 520

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 377 ($4.93) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Volution Group stock opened at GBX 488 ($6.38) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 431.60. The company has a market capitalization of £964.31 million and a PE ratio of 92.08. Volution Group has a 52-week low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 503 ($6.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

