Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Given New $17.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

VG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.72.

Shares of VG stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Vonage has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vonage by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vonage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

