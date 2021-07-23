W Green Pay (WGP) Price Down 3% This Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 3% against the dollar. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $179,372.59 and approximately $89,172.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00048862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.00868509 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.