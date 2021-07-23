Warburg Research Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €48.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €48.50 ($57.06) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOS. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.10 ($58.94).

ETR:VOS opened at €41.65 ($49.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.55 million and a PE ratio of 32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a 12 month high of €45.80 ($53.88). The business has a fifty day moving average of €42.53.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

