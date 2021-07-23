Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $125.19

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $125.19 and last traded at $124.96, with a volume of 5890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

