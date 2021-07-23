Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Announces Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS.

Watsco stock opened at $287.93 on Friday. Watsco has a 12-month low of $212.17 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSO. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.60.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

