Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.79.

Several research firms have commented on W. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total transaction of $964,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,711 shares of company stock worth $4,153,010. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Wayfair by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.5% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after purchasing an additional 441,982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $506,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.26. 20,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,151. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $209.12 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.58.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

