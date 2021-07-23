Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) & Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Head to Head Review

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and Cactus (NYSE:WHD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Weatherford International alerts:

0.1% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Cactus shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Cactus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Weatherford International and Cactus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cactus $348.57 million 7.99 $34.45 million $0.73 50.49

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than Weatherford International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Weatherford International and Cactus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cactus 0 4 5 1 2.70

Cactus has a consensus target price of $31.20, suggesting a potential downside of 15.36%. Given Cactus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cactus is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Cactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A Cactus 9.69% 3.83% 2.54%

Summary

Cactus beats Weatherford International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; rotating control devices and advanced automated control systems, as well as closed-loop drilling, air drilling, managed-pressure drilling, and underbalanced drilling services; open hole and cased-hole logging services; and intervention and remediation services. Further, the company provides tubular handling, management, and connection services; drilling tools and rental equipment services; and re-entry, fishing, wellbore cleaning, and well abandonment services, as well as multilateral well systems. Weatherford International plc was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides mission-critical field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment; and repair and refurbishment services. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as 3 service centers in Eastern Australia. Cactus, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.