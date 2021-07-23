Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 116.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 64,544 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 208.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

