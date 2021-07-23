WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,346 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.31% of WEC Energy Group worth $92,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,422,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

