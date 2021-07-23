Wedbush Cuts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $85.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after buying an additional 195,175 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,375,000 after buying an additional 515,212 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,444,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

