Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

7/19/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/7/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/5/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AQUA opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $436,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219 in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 42,241 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

