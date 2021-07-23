Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.40. 7,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 603,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.41.

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 417.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after acquiring an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

