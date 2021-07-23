Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

