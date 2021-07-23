Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) PT Lowered to C$2.60 at CIBC

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.52.

Western Forest Products stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0326 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

