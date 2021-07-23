Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTSHF. CIBC dropped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Westshore Terminals Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

OTCMKTS:WTSHF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.55. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

