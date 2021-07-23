Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPGYF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.