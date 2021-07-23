William Blair Comments on Amgen Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.12 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

AMGN stock opened at $244.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.04. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.