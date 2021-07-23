William Blair Initiates Coverage on Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

AIZ stock opened at $152.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.89. Assurant has a one year low of $104.20 and a one year high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Assurant by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 279.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 24,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Assurant by 279.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

