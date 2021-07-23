Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $154.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $193.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.62.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $154.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 228,352 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

