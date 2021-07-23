Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,755 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $32,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,117,000 after purchasing an additional 452,136 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 189,027 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,753,000 after buying an additional 431,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $501,539,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $226.34 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

