Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

WIPKF stock remained flat at $$29.27 during midday trading on Friday. Winpak has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

