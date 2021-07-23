WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 241,649 Shares

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ MAPS opened at $14.49 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.
About WM Technology
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.