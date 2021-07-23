WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 241,649 Shares

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $14.49 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

