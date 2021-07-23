Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.12% of Workday worth $69,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $237.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.02. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

