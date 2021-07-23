Workiva (NYSE:WK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

NYSE WK opened at $127.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.90. Workiva has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $129.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,357,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,920. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $79,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

