World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%.

NASDAQ WRLD traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.90. 70,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,197. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.59. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $64.44 and a 52 week high of $184.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $742,140 over the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

