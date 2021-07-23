Wownero (WOW) Market Cap Achieves $7.47 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Wownero has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and $13,099.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wownero has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001835 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00048862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.