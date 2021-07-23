X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.65). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($2.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,263. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $32,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at $602,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,655 shares of company stock worth $260,332. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 58,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

